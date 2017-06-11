Bloom Cannabis
Pineapple Trainwreck Shake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pineapple Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
