Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
151 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
37% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
