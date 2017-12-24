Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis

Queen's Purple Panties

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Queen's Panties effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Gastrointestinal disorder
16% of people say it helps with gastrointestinal disorder
Migraines
16% of people say it helps with migraines
PMS
16% of people say it helps with pms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!