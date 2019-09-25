Bloom Cannabis
Sour Lemons Shake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Sour Lemons effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
