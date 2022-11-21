About this product
Sun-Grown flower nurtured with care from our cultivation in Willcox, Arizona. At Blossom Farms, we grow cannabis the way nature intended, the way it always has been grown, all while keeping a small carbon footprint and strict quality controls to secure trust from the end consumer. Blossom Farm's practices are derived from generations of farmers. We know agriculture, we know farming, and we know how to scale healthy consumable products worldwide.
About this brand
Blossom Farms
We are committed to supplying the highest quality strains of medical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products.
At Blossom we take great pride in our Core Values; Be the Best & Work with the Best, Integrity, Respect, Inclusivity, Community & Teamwork, Results Driven Commitment.
State License(s)
00000082ESUB29429633