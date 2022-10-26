About this product
Face On Fire is a cross between Fire OG x Face OFF OG. The experience this strain has to offer could arguably be compared to losing your face. Dizzying euphoria goes straight to the head in an intensely psychoactive experience best reserved for veteran consumers. Its crushing full-body effects make this strain a great choice for consumers attending to physical discomfort or for relaxing on a lazy weekend.
