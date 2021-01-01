Loading…
Blue Label Naturals

CBD Pet Tincture

About this product

Oral & Topical Tincture
Used to help with muscle & joint discomfort, general body discomfort, irritability, mood stabilization, appetite balance, relaxation, damaged skin repair, and hyperactivity
Delicious Bacon flavor
Full-spectrum CBD
Bottle size: 60mL
Available Strength: 500mg
