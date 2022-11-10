About this product
Blue River™ Cold Cure Live Rosin is a strain specific solvent-less extract made with ice water extraction methods and advanced mechanical separation techniques. Blue River™ Cold Cure Live Rosin is made from a premium grade of trichome heads (5-6 Star / 70u-149u) harvested in controlled cold room environments from flash frozen live whole plant cannabis buds. The “Cold Cure” technique is a process that naturally homogenizes Live Rosin without heat into a shelf stable wet dab-friendly consistency that preserves a higher concentration of naturally present terpenes in the extract. Blue River™ Cold Cure Live Rosin is a connoisseur grade solvent-less extract that offers a balanced experience between flavor, effect, and potency.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Blue River
Blue River™ has received over 59 Cannabis Awards for our innovative solvenltless technology, trademark branded products, and advanced formulations. We believe cannabis products should be made naturally and without the use of chemicals, solvents, gases, additives, artificial fragrances, GMOs, or fillers. Our sustainable practices and advanced mechanical separation technology (AMST™) create unadulterated, plant-based cannabis products for consumers without a negative impact on the environment. Blue River™ branded products are created from small craft batches with licensed manufacturers, trusted cultivators, and select local dispensaries to bring to market our authentic cannabis experiences in over 150 locations nationwide.