Blue River™ Torrone is part of our signature series of solvent-less extracts made using our advanced mechanical separation techniques to create a custom super blend from Blue River™ Live Rosin, Blue River™ Live Snow, Blue River™ Refined Live Hash Rosin Sauce, Blue River™ Live Jelly, and Blue River™ Terpenes. This “Super Concentrate” is made with high purification standards and signature blends designed to delivery a world class authentic cannabis experience. Blue River™ Torrone has a long shelf life and will retain a “cold cure” wet badder consistency without any refrigeration. Blue River™ Torrone a signature exclusive solvent-less extract created in limited small batch releases for our die-hard connoisseur.
Blue River™ has received over 59 Cannabis Awards for our innovative solvenltless technology, trademark branded products, and advanced formulations. We believe cannabis products should be made naturally and without the use of chemicals, solvents, gases, additives, artificial fragrances, GMOs, or fillers. Our sustainable practices and advanced mechanical separation technology (AMST™) create unadulterated, plant-based cannabis products for consumers without a negative impact on the environment. Blue River™ branded products are created from small craft batches with licensed manufacturers, trusted cultivators, and select local dispensaries to bring to market our authentic cannabis experiences in over 150 locations nationwide.