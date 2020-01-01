Nestled in the beautiful Kittitas valley, we here at the Blue Rock Acres facility have been growing quality marijuana as a Washington I-502 company since December, 2014. Since then, we have evolved from a small family farm to a group of like-minded agricultural professionals utilizing over twenty-five years of growing experience. Employing an indoor grow and organic pesticide methods, we treat every plant like it’s our baby. Our final product reflects that love.