Blue Rock Acres

Slow Cured. Soil Grown. Climate Controlled.

About Blue Rock Acres

Nestled in the beautiful Kittitas valley, we here at the Blue Rock Acres facility have been growing quality marijuana as a Washington I-502 company since December, 2014. Since then, we have evolved from a small family farm to a group of like-minded agricultural professionals utilizing over twenty-five years of growing experience. Employing an indoor grow and organic pesticide methods, we treat every plant like it’s our baby. Our final product reflects that love.