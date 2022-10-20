About this product
Our Hand & Body Lotion is a rich, soothing lotion enhanced with phytocannabinoids to add extra nourishment to your skin. We've combined sweet almond oil, avocado oil, Shea butter, and phytocannabinoids to form a light and hydrating lotion perfect for everyday use.
Try the Grapefruit scent for a refreshing citrus aroma or the Vanilla Bourbon for a classic favorite!
Contains trace amounts of THC in accordance with the Federal Farm Bill of 2018.
About this brand
Bluegrass Hemp Oil
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.