The rub of all rubs. The rub you don’t want to run out of. And you don’t have to with this 1oz twist tube for quick and easy application.



Made with bloom-crafted, full-spectrum Genesis Blend CBD, nourishing moisturizers and the most powerful anti-essential oils (anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and antiseptic) our soothing rub can assist you in clearing your airways of cold symptoms, ease that cough or chest pains. This all-natural rub is a must have for when you’re feeling under the weather.



Suggested Use: Gently massage onto affected area until absorbed. Use as needed.



Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Jojoba Butter, Candelilla Wax, Calendula, Full Spectrum CBD Extract, Oils: Lemon Peel, Eucalyptus, Sweet Bay Leaf, Tea Tree, Mint, Peppermint, Menthol



Product Information:

- 150 mg CBD/ 1oz twist tube

- CBD is produced from C. Sativa blooms only (no stalks, stems, seeds, or isolates)

- CBD is tested in-house and through a third party

- Non-intoxicating (contains less than .3% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per the Federal Farm Bill of 2018)