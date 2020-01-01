 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannabis Infused Massage for Head, Neck, Shoulders, and Back

About Bodhi Body Studios

Bodhi Body Studios is Broomfield's finest locally owned massage studio. We utilize cannabis infused lotions that contain CBD and THC to help relieve pain and inflammation. We specialize in alleviating symptoms of head, neck, shoulder, and back problems such as migraines, TMJ, frozen shoulder syndrome, and many others. Offering a wide variety of treatments, friendly & professional staff & online booking.