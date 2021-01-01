About this product

Our Shatter has a reputation for reflecting not only light-transmissive clarity but also full of whole-plant content that yields a perfect balance between glassy translucence and high terpene content that you can taste and feel by its effect.



Everything starts with quality Cannabis Material Production and dedication to our original intent. We collaborate with material producers who offer the quality synonymous with our goal in final product. Advancements in extraction technology have enabled the use of exact temperate control and extraction process in a proprietary and safe closed loop double extraction process. With a careful hand we attend to the heat, moisture, and high terpene content to give the texture Bodhi High quality Shatter is known for.