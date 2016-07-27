About this strain
Green Love Potion is an indica-dominant strain, and this particular cut grows into a bouquet of green and purple leaves that emit an odor denoting its Lavender parentage. With a relatively clear-headed buzz, this strain works well for indica lovers seeking euphoria and a comforting relaxation in the body without being sedative. Patients prefer Green Love Potion for enhancing mood and remedying mild physical pain.
Green Love Potion effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
40% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
53% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
