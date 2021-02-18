About this product
DESCRIPTION: One of our tried and true varietals. Nearly every state that grows hemp, grows Cherry Blossom are born from premium Cherry Wine and The Wife genetics. This line has proven itself to handle the roughest conditions and longest flower cycles. With CBD farming scaling to big agricultural acreage, we felt it was priority to develop and stabilize a boutique-quality CBD flower that can be farmed by beginners and experts alike.
Cherry Blossom is a bit of a mystery. Like many strains with origins before legalization, no one is quite sure where its genetics come from, but there is speculation that Berry Blossom and/or Cherry Pie are somewhere in its lineage. As its name suggests, it’s absolutely delicious with a lot of sweetness and berry notes in the smell and flavor. Cherry Blossom is indica-dominant and offers a tremendous amount of THC. This strain will have you glued to the couch in no time at all, so be sure you get to where you want to be before you partake. This is a great strain for people looking for relief from minor aches and to blissfully doze off to sleep in a favorite chair.
