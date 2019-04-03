About this strain
Bred by GG Strains, GlueChee crosses their famous Original Glue with Cheese. The flavor profile brings the funk with notes of cheese and gas that’ll pique your curiosity. Combining greats from two different countries, give GlueChee a try if you want to celebrate cannabis on a global scale.
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
