Boom Headshop
Diamond 8" Basic Beaker Bong
About this product
Take an average sized beaker. Add in an ice pinch. Add in a fire-cut diffused downstem. Now we're talking. It's not wonder why this beaker bong from Diamond Glass is a crowd favorite; it's got everything you need.
Smoke in style with this crowd-pleasure.
Stands at 8 inches tall
Fumed Bowl with Handle
Removable downstem
Smoke in style with this crowd-pleasure.
Stands at 8 inches tall
Fumed Bowl with Handle
Removable downstem
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!