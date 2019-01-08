Introducing the latest addition to the STIIIZY Hemp line - the HHC Vape Pods, now available in three mouth-watering flavors: Purple Punch (indica), Birthday Cake (hybrid), and King Louis XIII (indica). Enjoy the therapeutic benefits of hemp-derived HHC discreetly and easily with these innovative pods.



Designed to be used exclusively with STIIIZY batteries, the HHC Vape Pods guarantee an exceptional vaping experience. Each pod is crafted using premium hemp-derived HHC and natural terpenes, ensuring a smooth and delicious vaping experience that you won't find anywhere else.



Unwind after a long day with the Purple Punch (indica) flavor, or enjoy the balanced experience of the Birthday Cake (hybrid) at any time of day. For a potent indica strain, King Louis XIII is the perfect choice.



The proprietary pod system utilized by STIIIZY Hemp ensures consistent and reliable vaping, every time. The pods are user-friendly and easy to install, while the battery boasts a long-lasting charge that keeps you going throughout the day.



STIIIZY Hemp HHC Vape Pods offer a convenient and discreet way to experience the natural benefits of hemp-derived HHC. With three delectable flavors to choose from and a unique pod system that guarantees a consistent experience, STIIIZY Hemp HHC Vape Pods are a must-try for anyone seeking to elevate their wellness routine.

Show more