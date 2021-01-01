About this product

The Sweet Tooth "Fill 'er Up" Funnel Style Aluminum Grinder allows you to shred your dry herbs or tobacco while simultaneously dispensing your herbs. As you can see, there is no pollen chamber. The "Fill 'er Up" Funnel Style Aluminum Grinder dispenses the pollen evenly along with the rest of your herbs. It has a convenient pocket-friendly cap and easily fits into your actual pocket for easy transport.