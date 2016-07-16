About this strain
Irene OG is a sour-scented hybrid strain that is said to have originated in the United States' Deep South. Its genetics are a mystery to most, but rumor has it that Irene OG descended from California's OG Kush. Hints of its heritage are found in its earthy pine aroma, but this hybrid has a distinctive diesel smell that deviates from the typical OG flavor. The onset begins with a high-energy cerebral buzz and accelerated thoughts. Over time, Irene OG sinks into the rest of the body, balancing physical and mental relief.
Irene OG effects
Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Creative
53% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!