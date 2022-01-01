An incredibly smooth and light relief cream without the greasy feeling many creams leave behind. This lotion can be used topically and may help with joint pain, arthritis and muscle aches. This hand crafted cream can be a post workout or game time relief lotion, or your every day relief cream. There are no added perfumes and the smell is light and minimal. This hemp cream contains full spectrum oil (about 180mg of cannabinoids) and comes in a 2oz jar.