 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Boston Hempire

Boston Hempire

About Boston Hempire

At Boston Hempire we source the highest quality hemp products available on the market. Our CBD rich hemp products provide all the benefits cannabinoids have to offer without the psychoactive effects of THC. Every product contains little to no THC and is under the federal limits. We stand behind the quality of our products and include a full lab analysis with each and every package we ship. Boston Hempire is fully insured by All Access Insurance and Cannabis Insurance Solutions.

Bath & body

more products

Flower

more products

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Solventless

more products

Available in

United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida