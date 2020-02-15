Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Botanical Laboratories

Botanical Laboratories

Jungle Cake Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Jungle Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!