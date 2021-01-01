About this product

CNS17® is the result of an innovative technology that allows us to produce a professional strength, one part nutrient with all of the required mineral ions in correct balance. Originally developed as a professional grade nutrient by renowned scientist Dr. Lynette Morgan, CNS17‘s revolutionary suspension technology utilizes polysaccharides in a proprietary process that makes it possible for all 17 essential plant nutrients to be contained in convenient single bottle formulas. Once diluted in water, these simple sugars hydrolyze and provide the added benefit of becoming a highly available energy source for beneficial microbes and plants. No other product offers such a complete range of elements in a single bottle while priced at less than half most major competitors. CNS17 is a high yielding, low cost nutrient that provides everything plants need in single grow, bloom, and ripening formulas.



CNS17® Ripe is a highly concentrated, economical nutrient that produces premium results for both commercial and small scale growers. CNS17 Ripe was developed to maximize crop potential and quality during the final growth phase in fruiting and flowering plants. Replacing CNS17 Bloom with CNS17 Ripe for the final two weeks before harvest decreases nitrogen to a minimum level while maintaining phosphorous and potassium within ideal ranges. This specialty formula promotes ripening along with increased flower size, density, and essential oil production.



-Use in the final weeks of flowering

-Optimum ratios of phosphorus, potassium, and nitrogen for the ripening phase

-Produces high yields at an economical value

-Cost effective for large scale production

-Only 3 formulas to satisfy all growing methods

-Highly soluble formula excels in DWC, Aeroponic, and NFT systems

pH stable