Hydroguard® is back. Our new formula is more concentrated, more powerful, and more effective than before. Hydroguard’s unique formula, available exclusively from Botanicare, contains an isolated form of Bacillus bacteria known as Bacillus Amyloliquefaciens. This bacterium was selected, specifically, for it’s superior ability to amplify root mass and health, especially in hydroponic gardening, when compared with the more common and well known Bacillus Subtilis species. Upon application, the highly concentrated and pure culture of Bacillus bacteria contained in Hydroguard rapidly colonize the rhizosphere. These specialized rhizobacteria, assist in the breakdown of organic materials, and increase nutrient availability.



From seedling to harvest, optimizing the size and health of your roots is the first step towards maximizing your plant’s yield. By creating and maintaining an ideal environment surrounding the root zone, whether in hydro or soil, you can effectively increase root tissue production and efficiency.



Hydroguard® contains unique beneficial bacteria, Bacillus Amyloliquefaciens, selected specifically for its superior ability to enhance the symbiotic relationship between the roots and their surrounding medium. During the plant’s most intense growth phases (i.e. transplant, transition, and heavy flowering), the demand for certain nutrients and essential trace elements increase and change frequently. To reach their full potential, plants require highly available forms of nutrition only possible through microbial mechanisms. Although plants generate some of these microbes on their own, supplementing with Hydroguard significantly increases and accelerates these mechanisms. This immediate boost of natural microbial activity in the root zone enhances nutrient availability that results in larger, higher quality fruits and flowers.



There is a direct relationship between the health and size of the roots and the overall health and size of the plant. Healthy roots allow the plant to uptake what’s required to achieve full genetic potential. Hydroguard is a beneficial bacterium that increases the size and density of the roots’ mass, and nutrient uptake.



Hydroguard vs the competition:



-Lowest dilution rates of any competing product at only 2 ml per gallon.

-Nutrients and other beneficial organisms will not become depleted or imbalanced due to an excessively diverse population of bacteria species.

-The Bacillus Amyloliquefaciens in Hydroguard live in bigger, more vigorous colonies than the more common Bacillus Subtillis species. This enables them to thrive and perform more effectively in extreme and unfavorable conditions.

-Guaranteed for 2 years after date on package. Use within 6 months of opening.

-No excess gassing or foul odors common with other beneficial bacteria products.

-Hydroguard runs clean and does not produce slimy biofilms or cause pH fluctuations.

-The Bacillus Amyloliquefaciens species in Hydroguard produce high levels of beneficial enzymes.

-For Hydroponics or Soil.