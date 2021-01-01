About this product

ReadyGro is a premium blend of select, all-natural and organic-based ingredients, with an optimum air to water ratio. Readygro delivers superior yields and growth rates compared to conventional potting soils.



Readygro Moisture is a blend of our premium Cocogro coir (80%), perlite (20%), and natural and organic-based ingredients. This combination provides plants with more moisture retention for less frequent waterings. Our coir base provides high cation exchange and superior moisture retention. Natural and organic-based inputs deliver trace minerals that help your roots uptake nutrients.



-Moisture retentive for hand watering programs or automated feed programs

-Very low salt content

-Perfect for indoor or outdoor plants

-Natural and organic-based inputs for improved fertility

-High cation exchange rate which is essential to the media’s ability to hold nutrients

-Hydrated with yucca extract as a natural wetting agent

-Soilless media may require fertilization from transplant



The 1.75 cubic foot bag will fill approximately



-12- 1 gallon

-4- 3 gallon

-2- 5 gallon

-1- 7 gallon pots.