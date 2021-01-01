About this product

Sweet® all natural mineral supplement contains a unique combination of organic compounds and essential elements directly involved in plant photosynthesis and respiration. Sweet provides stress free transitions and hearty, fruitful crops.



Give Your Plants a Sweet Treat!



Sweet meets the metabolic demands of plants throughout their life cycle by providing vital compounds when the plants need them most. All Sweet flavors are scientifically formulated with carbohydrates, organic acids, vitamins, and amino acids to ensure a stress-free transition in the fruiting/flowering stage.



Sweet Berry also provides aroma and flavor amending bioactive esters that enhance flowers fragrance and produces taste.



-Sturdy stems and thick, healthy leaves

-Seamless transitions between plant growth phases

-Maintains balanced metabolism for plants grown with C02 and HID lighting

-Improves balance between respiration and photosynthesis

-Enhanced flavors and aromas

-Develops hardy plants with compact internodes

-Will not clog systems