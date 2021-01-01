About this product

Strain: Berry Blossom

Type: Indica

Notes: Berry, Earth, Diesel



Your next stop; Euphoria.



Let the sweet flavors of berry, earth and diesel send you to a blissful relaxation. If you have been looking for a product to help you melt the stress away at the end of a long day, look no further! It’s no secret that Delta-8 THC has made big waves in the hemp industry recently as it’s been known to help such ailments as insomnia, pain, and stress.



When crafting our Delta-8 distillate, we were intentional about leaving the minor cannabinoids in the oil, as we know that the entourage effect can actually boost the overall effectiveness of the product. With the presence of CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN this is one of the only true full-spectrum Delta-8 THC vape cartridges on the market. They also contain over 94% Delta-8 THC, making them one of the most potent too!



*This product can be used at anytime of the day, however, due to the THC present, we recommend that you find what dosage works for you in a comfortable environment and avoid operating heavy machinery.*



Total Cannabinoids: 94.1%



Δ-8 THC: 94.1%



Δ-9 THC: <0.3%