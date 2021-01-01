Loading…
Botany Farms

Hot Blonde

Type: Indica
Notes: Sweet Grape, Orange Rind, Earth

Hot Blonde is packed with notes of sweet grape and orange rinds. The sticky, dense buds have a beautiful lime-green hue to them and an excellent structure that is seldom seen with CBD-rich cannabis strains. Its lineage comes from Berry Blossom making this an Indica strain. With its ripe and fruity flavors, Hot Blonde is best enjoyed during a relaxing evening with friends and family.

Total Cannabinoids: 13%

CBD: 10%

∆-9 THC: <0.3%
