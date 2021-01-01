Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Botany Farms

Botany Farms

Sour G CBG (Herb X Botany Farms)

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Type: Sativa
Notes: Diesel, Orange Citrus, Pepper

Sour G is a Sativa CBG strain with a heavy nose of diesel and citrus up front, followed by earth and pepper undertones. Its lineage comes from the famed Sour Diesel strain, and its smell mirrors the name. Frosty white crystals and bright orange hairs cover this beautiful flower. The smoke and flavor are clean, smooth, and uplifting. Being both Sativa and a CBG strain, we recommend this strain to be used in the morning as it can help to bring relief without having to worry about any drowsy effects.

Total Cannabinoids: 14%

CBG: 13.5%

∆-9 THC: <0.3%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!