Type: Sativa

Notes: Diesel, Orange Citrus, Pepper



Sour G is a Sativa CBG strain with a heavy nose of diesel and citrus up front, followed by earth and pepper undertones. Its lineage comes from the famed Sour Diesel strain, and its smell mirrors the name. Frosty white crystals and bright orange hairs cover this beautiful flower. The smoke and flavor are clean, smooth, and uplifting. Being both Sativa and a CBG strain, we recommend this strain to be used in the morning as it can help to bring relief without having to worry about any drowsy effects.



Total Cannabinoids: 14%



CBG: 13.5%



∆-9 THC: <0.3%