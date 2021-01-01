Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Botany Farms

Botany Farms

Super Sour Space Candy

Buy Here

About this product

Type: Hybrid
Notes: Diesel, Lemon Twist, Sour Apple

For those that love the taste and flavors of the original Sour Space Candy, you are in for a treat with Super Sour Space Candy! With notes of Lemon twist and sour apple, the fruitful complexities really shine through with the classic diesel smell often associated with sour space candy. A true Hybrid strain this one falls right in the middle of the Sativa and Indica varieties and can be used at anytime of day to bring relief and focus.

Total Cannabinoids: 22.2%

CBD: 16.4%

∆-9 THC: <0.3%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!