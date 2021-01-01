About this product

Type: Hybrid

Notes: Crisp Spring, Vanilla, Wildflowers



White CBG is a hybrid CBG strain coated with frosty white crystals and contains aromas of fresh Spring flowers and vanilla. The White CBG flower produces a delightfully calming feeling, while the mind remains active and alert. Because of this, many consumers prefer the feeling of CBG to CBD in the daytime to mitigate any potential drowsy effects.



Total Cannabinoids: 11%



CBG: 10.5%



∆-9 THC: <0.3%