About this product

Boundless Technology brings the Boundless CFV aromatherapy device to the portable vaporizer community.

As technology progresses, so does the evolution of portable aromatherapy devices. The Boundless CFV takes the latest in convection heating technology and enables a user friendly aromatherapy experience like no other.



Featuring interchangeable heat retention rings made out of African rosewood, bamboo, and quartz, the user has the option to experience a variety of flavors and effectiveness.



The Boundless CFV is a convection airflow aromatherapy device utilizing the power of heated air to create an aromatherapy experience that is tasteful and efficient.



The Boundless CFV has two internal lithium 18350 batteries and are not replaceable.

Capacity: 1700mAh - One full charge can equate to 4-6 sessions.

Dimensions:100mm x 60mm x 30mm [3.9 inches x 2.4 inches x 1.2 inches]

Weight: .5 lbs

Output voltage: 7.4V

Sleep protection: 4min with memory function.

Battery Life Indicator: Digital indicator displays the battery life on the CFV.

Memory Function: The CFV will remember the last temperature used and will heat to that setting the next time it is powered on.

Heat Retention Rings: Allows the user to customize their experience from full convection, utilizing the wooden rings, but can also add some conduction to the session with the quartz retention ring.



What's Included:

CFV

Boundless Loading Cap

Boundless Chamber Key

African Rosewood Heat Retention Ring

Bamboo Heat Retention Ring

Quartz Heat Retention Ring

USB Cable

Dab Tool

Cleaning Brush

Replacement Chamber Screens

Replacement Mouthpiece Screens

Replacement O Ring

User Manual