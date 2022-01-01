About this product
Mike Tyson is known for his 1 - 2 knock out in the ring. Well he is delivering the same punch in the shape of a cone. These cones always sell out. Infused with Mike Tyson "TOAD" flavor it is a must for the connoisseur
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bountifuel Utopia- Brand
"Bountifuel Utopia is your One Stop Shop For Your Natural Hemp Health and Wellness Needs. We carry CBD in many forms as well as other hemp derived products. We carry the highest quality Delta 8 products including Raw flower!"