Boveda cannabis humidity packs help stabilize your flower for a consistent weight and burn, unlocking true colour, aroma, flavour while locking in THC. These natural-ingredient packs are made from a saturated formula of water and salt, releasing or absorbing moisture as needed. In this case, the 62% pack will absorb water-vapor from your flower to stabilize it. These RH packs are long-lasting when in a sealed container, and become rigid once they need replacing. It's that simple!