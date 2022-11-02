About this product
Boveda cannabis humidity packs help stabilize your flower for a consistent weight and burn, unlocking true colour, aroma, flavour while locking in THC. These natural-ingredient packs are made from a saturated formula of water and salt, releasing or absorbing moisture as needed. In this case, the 62% pack will absorb water-vapor from your flower to stabilize it. These RH packs are long-lasting when in a sealed container, and become rigid once they need replacing. It's that simple!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control
Boveda is the Global Leader in 2-way Humidity Control. The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available for cannabis with 58% and 62% relative humidity - the sweet spot for cannabis. Check out our products that will change the way you enjoy weed. Check out our website and #neverbuydry