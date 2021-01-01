About this product

The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available in the herbal-specific RH (relative humidity) of 62% and 58%. Boveda monitors the ambient conditions and adds or removes moisture, as necessary, to maintain the perfect water content of the flower. Boveda will never humidify beyond the RH on the pack, so there's no such thing as "too much". You'll know it's time to replace when the entire Boveda begins turning hard. Boveda provides the cleanest and most purified humidity of all other products available on the market today.



Note: Do not mix Boveda RH levels within the same container, and do not use Boveda in the same container with other humidification products. They will fight against each other and reduce the efficiency of the Boveda