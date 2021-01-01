About this product

Buy Boveda in bulk with the new 20 pack bricks and save money. Each brick contains 20 brown kraft paper Boveda that are not individually overwrapped in plastic. This saves you the time and hassle of having to unwrap the packs when you change out your Boveda. Just be sure to close the packaging to make sure the other Boveda packs aren't going to waste.



The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available in the herbal-specific RH (relative humidity) of 58% & 62%. Boveda monitors the ambient conditions and adds or removes moisture, as necessary, to maintain the perfect water content of the flower.



