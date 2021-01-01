About this product

This food grade stainless steel is an airtight container that is impenetrable by light. Together with the power of Boveda's patented 2-way humidity control, you'll see the difference in keeping your cannabis in a true state of freshness.



Note: Do not mix Boveda RH levels within the same container, and do not use Boveda in the same container with other humidification products. They will fight against each other and reduce the efficiency of the Boveda.