About this product
High THC - 10mg THC & 1mg CBD/gummy | 100mg THC & 10mg CBD/tin
Mango - Blood Orange: An enticing mix of rich and sweet flavors with a subtle citrus twist, featuring 10:1 THC:CBD ratio per gummy. Pairs perfectly with dancing in the rain. Designed with our Quick Six™ nanotech for faster delivery, Boxer Six gummies deliver effects in as little as six minutes.
Mango - Blood Orange: An enticing mix of rich and sweet flavors with a subtle citrus twist, featuring 10:1 THC:CBD ratio per gummy. Pairs perfectly with dancing in the rain. Designed with our Quick Six™ nanotech for faster delivery, Boxer Six gummies deliver effects in as little as six minutes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Boxer Six
At Boxer Six, we’re committed to creating premium cannabis experiences. Using cutting-edge technology and fast-acting formulations, we craft every product to be consistent and perfectly balanced. Our products give you total control over your experience – the ability to set your own tempo.
State License(s)
MGP, LLC: CDPH-10003616