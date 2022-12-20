About this product
CBN, 10mg THC & 5mg CBN/gummy | 100mg THC & 50 mg CBN/tin
Cherry - Blackberry: A premium crafted blend of sweet and sour fruit infusions, featuring 2:1 THC:CBN ratio per gummy. Pairs perfectly with pajamas and a good book. Designed with our Quick Six™ nanotech for faster delivery, Boxer Six gummies deliver effects in as little as six minutes.
About this brand
Boxer Six
At Boxer Six, we’re committed to creating premium cannabis experiences. Using cutting-edge technology and fast-acting formulations, we craft every product to be consistent and perfectly balanced. Our products give you total control over your experience – the ability to set your own tempo.
State License(s)
MGP, LLC: CDPH-10003616