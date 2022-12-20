About this product
Indica, 10mg THC/gummy | 100mg THC/tin
Passion Fruit - Hibiscus: An exotic fusion of tropical and floral flavors, featuring 10mg of THC per gummy. Pairs perfectly with popcorn and a movie. Designed with our Quick Six™ nanotech for faster delivery, Boxer Six gummies deliver effects in as little as six minutes.
Passion Fruit - Hibiscus: An exotic fusion of tropical and floral flavors, featuring 10mg of THC per gummy. Pairs perfectly with popcorn and a movie. Designed with our Quick Six™ nanotech for faster delivery, Boxer Six gummies deliver effects in as little as six minutes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Boxer Six
At Boxer Six, we’re committed to creating premium cannabis experiences. Using cutting-edge technology and fast-acting formulations, we craft every product to be consistent and perfectly balanced. Our products give you total control over your experience – the ability to set your own tempo.
State License(s)
MGP, LLC: CDPH-10003616