Brass Knuckles Hocus Pocus – Sativa
Sweetness: Hocus Pocus offers a pronounced sweetness that provides a pleasant and enjoyable taste experience.
Cream: Hocus Pocus contains creamy undertones, adding a smooth and refreshing element to the flavor profile.
Citrus: Additionally, Hocus Pocus contains hints of citrus, such as lime, lemon and orange. These citrus notes provide a tangy and zesty contrast to the sweetness, adding complexity to the overall flavor experience.
Herbal Undertones: Alongside its sweet and citrus flavors, Hocus Pocus contains subtle herbal undertones. These earthy notes provide a grounding element to the strain's flavor profile, contributing to its depth and complexity.
Spice: Hocus Pocus also exhibits hints of spice, adding a subtle kick to its overall flavor profile. These spicy notes provide additional depth and complexity, enhancing the overall taste experience.
Overall, Hocus Pocus offers a flavorful and well-rounded taste profile characterized by sweetness, and citrus notes, herbal undertones, and hints of spice. Its whimsical name suggests a magical and enjoyable cannabis experience, making it an intriguing choice for enthusiasts seeking a flavorful and uplifting strain.
About this brand
Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.
We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.
Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.
Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!
No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
