Loading...

Breaking Dab Lab

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentrates

Breaking Dab Lab products

4 products
Product image for Chemdawg Wax 1g
Wax
Chemdawg Wax 1g
by Breaking Dab Lab
THC 72.93%
CBD 0.37%
Product image for Cheesewreck Live Resin 1g
Resin
Cheesewreck Live Resin 1g
by Breaking Dab Lab
THC 73.12%
CBD 0.12%
Product image for Remedy Wax 1g
Wax
Remedy Wax 1g
by Breaking Dab Lab
THC 3.92%
CBD 82.69%
Product image for Ghost MAC Wax 1g
Wax
Ghost MAC Wax 1g
by Breaking Dab Lab
THC 0%
CBD 0%