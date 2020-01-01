When Medicinal Use of Cannabis Is the Answer BREAKWATER PROVIDES THE SOLUTION YOU'RE LOOKING FOR Breakwater Alternative Treatment Center is a state licensed medical marijuana dispensary and growing facility located just a mile off the New Jersey Turnpike at exit 8A. Our facility uses scientific growing and culturing techniques to grow strains designed to treat your specific medical symptoms. We concentrate on quality production by carefully controlling conditions to make sure our product reaches you in pure and unadulterated form. BENEFITS OF PRESCRIBED CANNABIS USE The use of cannabis to treat medical conditions dates back thousands of years. Its active ingredients—cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—have long been known to be effective in treating pain, reducing nausea and controlling muscle spasms, among other indications. The best way to determine whether you may benefit from the prescribed use of cannabis is to consult with your primary care physician. If it's decided that medical cannabis may be beneficial for your condition, he or she may refer you to a doctor enrolled in the New Jersey medical cannabis program so you can begin obtaining the medicine you need. THE ADVANCING NATIONAL DIALOG CONCERNING MARIJUANA USE Anyone with an interest in current affairs knows that the social norms and political climate relating to cannabis use are changing. Where once it was seen exclusively as a recreational—and illegal—intoxicant, more and more policy makers and medical professionals are expanding their views to embrace the possibility that cannabis might be a valid treatment option for certain conditions. Witness recent comments made by the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, who states in part: "We have preliminary data showing that for certain medical conditions and symptoms that cannabis can be helpful, so I think we have to use that data to drive policy making and I’m very interested to see where that data takes us." The State of New Jersey currently administers a Medical Marijuana Program designed to provide legal access to medical cannabis for individuals who qualify, as determined by doctors enrolled in the program. Our mission at Breakwater Alternative Treatment Center is to serve the needs of those individuals admitted to the program, by growing the most effective product for their needs and dispensing it in the form prescribed.