"Elevate your vaping experience with the BREEZE Canna Banana Orange 1g PLUS Live Resin Disposable. This vape delivers a bold blend of ripe banana and tangy orange, offering a refreshing and invigorating flavor profile with every puff.



Taste Profile:

Enjoy the vibrant combination of bold, ripe banana and tangy orange in Banana Orange. Each inhale brings the sweet richness of banana perfectly balanced with the zesty notes of orange, creating a harmonious and tantalizing flavor sensation.



Most Common Effect:

Feel uplifted and inspired with Banana Orange. This vape is designed to provide an uplifting and creative effect, making it ideal for sparking creativity and enhancing your mood throughout the day."

