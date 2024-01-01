"Transport to the sunny days of summer with the BREEZE Canna Berry Burst 1g Classic Disposable. Infused with the essence of raspberry, cherry, and citrus, this vape encapsulates summertime vibes in every puff, offering a refreshing and invigorating experience.



Taste Profile:

Savor the burst of mixed berries with Berry Burst. Experience the sweetness of strawberries, the richness of blueberries, and the tanginess of raspberries in a harmonious blend that tantalizes the taste buds and leaves you craving more.



Most Common Effect:

Unleash creativity and elevate spirits with Berry Burst. This strain is designed to inspire and uplift, providing a burst of energy and a wave of inspiration that unlocks creative potential, making it the perfect companion for artistic endeavors and moments of introspection.

