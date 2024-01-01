"Quench the thirst for flavor with the BREEZE Canna Blueberry Lemonade 1g Classic Disposable. Featuring an ideal balance of bright lemon and sweet berries, this vape offers a refreshing and invigorating experience that captures the essence of a cool glass of blueberry lemonade on a hot summer day.
Taste Profile: Experience the vibrant and tangy sensation of freshly squeezed Blueberry Lemonade with every puff. Let the sweet blueberries and zesty lemons dance on the taste buds, creating a vaping experience that's as refreshing as it is delicious.
Most Common Effect: Elevate your mood and energize your spirit with Blueberry Lemonade. This blissful and energetic vape combines the delightful combination of blueberries and lemons, offering a burst of flavor that invigorates the senses and leaves you feeling refreshed and revitalized. "
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
BREEZE Canna is the go-to for quality, convenience, and flavorful experiences. We’re all about making cannabis easy with our ready-to-use disposables, crafted to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences every time. With BREEZE Canna, every encounter with cannabis is designed to be enjoyable and straightforward, allowing you to savor the moment without any hassle. Elevate your cannabis journey with products that are as reliable as they are delightful.