"Quench the thirst for flavor with the BREEZE Canna Blueberry Lemonade 1g Classic Disposable. Featuring an ideal balance of bright lemon and sweet berries, this vape offers a refreshing and invigorating experience that captures the essence of a cool glass of blueberry lemonade on a hot summer day.



Taste Profile:

Experience the vibrant and tangy sensation of freshly squeezed Blueberry Lemonade with every puff. Let the sweet blueberries and zesty lemons dance on the taste buds, creating a vaping experience that's as refreshing as it is delicious.



Most Common Effect:

Elevate your mood and energize your spirit with Blueberry Lemonade. This blissful and energetic vape combines the delightful combination of blueberries and lemons, offering a burst of flavor that invigorates the senses and leaves you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

