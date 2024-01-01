"Immerse in a symphony of flavors with the BREEZE Canna Cherry Lemon Mango 1g Classic Disposable. This delightful fusion of sweet cherries, zesty lemons, and exotic mango creates a vibrant and refreshing vape experience, offering a burst of flavor with every puff.



Taste Profile:

Experience the sensation of popping a handful of assorted gummy candies into your mouth with Cherry Lemon Mango. Let the sweet cherries, tangy lemons, and exotic mango transport the taste buds to a world of flavor-packed indulgence.



Most Common Effect:

Discover the perfect balance of uplifting and calming effects with Cherry Lemon Mango. As a well-balanced hybrid, this vape delivers a harmonious experience, uplifting the mood while also providing a sense of calmness and relaxation, ensuring a satisfying vaping session every time.

"

