"Indulge in the vibrant burst of tropical paradise with the BREEZE Canna Fruit Punch 1g Classic Disposable. Crafted to invigorate the senses, this disposable vape combines the succulent essence of juicy pineapple, the lusciousness of ripe mango, and the zesty tang of citrus notes.



Taste Profile:

Savor the sweet and tangy symphony of flavors reminiscent of a tropical beach getaway. Let the fusion of fruity sensations transport you to a state of relaxation and bliss.



Most Common Effect:

Elevate the mood and energize the spirit with each puff of the BREEZE Canna Fruit Punch blend. Designed to uplift and inspire, this tropical delight delivers a wave of euphoria and a boost of vitality, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalized."

Show more